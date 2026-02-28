'Dolphin Hunter' INS Anjadip joins Navy fleet to boost submarine defence

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, commissioned the warship at Chennai Port. Part of a 16-ship ASW shallow water craft programme, the vessel is designed to enhance anti-submarine and coastal surveillance operations in shallow sea areas near the coastline, particularly along the eastern seaboard under the Eastern Naval Command.

Measuring 77.6 metres in length and displacing about 1,400 tonnes, INS Anjadip, which is also called 'Dolphin Hunter', can attain speeds of up to 25 knots. The ship is powered by a diesel water-jet propulsion system that provides high manoeuvrability and relatively quieter operations.