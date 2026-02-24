Dole race: EPS vows Rs 10K compassion grant per family

Unveiling the proposals, Palaniswami said an AIADMK government would provide a one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 to every family as a compassion grant to ease the burden caused by inflation. He alleged that hikes in property tax, house tax, electricity tariff and liquor prices under the DMK had multiplied the daily expenses of families.

As part of employment support measures, he said registered unemployed graduates would be given a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000, while those educated up to plus two and registered with employment exchanges would receive Rs 1,000 a month until they secure jobs. The party, he added, would pursue industrial investments to create employment opportunities, citing investment summits held during the previous AIADMK regimes as precedents for job creation.