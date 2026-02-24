Dole race: EPS vows Rs 10K compassion grant per family

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced the third list of the party’s election promises, accusing the DMK government of presiding over a sharp rise in the prices of essential commodities and increasing multiple taxes over the past five years, which, he said, has worsened household finances.
Unveiling the proposals, Palaniswami said an AIADMK government would provide a one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 to every family as a compassion grant to ease the burden caused by inflation. He alleged that hikes in property tax, house tax, electricity tariff and liquor prices under the DMK had multiplied the daily expenses of families.
As part of employment support measures, he said registered unemployed graduates would be given a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000, while those educated up to plus two and registered with employment exchanges would receive Rs 1,000 a month until they secure jobs. The party, he added, would pursue industrial investments to create employment opportunities, citing investment summits held during the previous AIADMK regimes as precedents for job creation.
Palaniswami announced that the fishing ban relief for fishermen will be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000. An additional Rs 1,000 will be given as a Pongal gift along with the annual Pongal hamper. Free power for handloom weavers will be raised from 300 units to 450 units, and for powerloom weavers from 1,000 units to 1,400 units. He also said loans taken by petty traders running pavement shops in urban areas from cooperative banks will be waived.
Responding to questions on the fiscal burden of the promises, Palaniswami said the AIADMK had governed efficiently even during the pandemic and would mobilise resources by expanding the revenue base to implement welfare measures. He did not spell out specific tax proposals, but said financial experts would identify avenues to augment revenues. On the Supreme Court’s recent observations on the feasibility of pre-poll cash announcements, he maintained that the schemes will be funded through improved revenue mobilisation.
On alliance talks, Palaniswami said discussions had been held with parties in the National Democratic Alliance and that seat-sharing talks will be concluded shortly. He reiterated that the AIADMK was leading the NDA in Tamil Nadu.
Targeting the DMK for non-compliance with court orders, he alleged that the ruling party had failed to implement judicial directions in multiple cases and called on the State government to act on findings submitted by the Enforcement Directorate in ongoing probes.