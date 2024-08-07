Dogs trapped in Cauvery river rescued after a week

COIMBATORE: A pack of seven dogs, which were stranded on a patch of land in the middle of Cauvery River near the 16 eye sluice of Mettur dam, was rescued on Wednesday.

The dogs, which were trapped following heavy discharge of water from the eye sluice on 30 July, were fed with food and biscuits all these days by the fire and rescue department through drones.

Initially only one dog was suspected to be trapped, but a closer monitoring with a camera fixed drone revealed the presence of more dogs.

As the release of surplus water through the eye sluices was stopped on Wednesday, with the inflow into the reservoir dropping drastically, a joint team of fire service personnel, veterinarians and revenue department staff had gone on a rescue mission.

On spotting them, the panicked dogs ran into hiding and they were driven away from the spot after a two hour struggle.

Meanwhile, the storage level in the dam, which got filled up on 30 July continues to remain full.

However, the water realised at the dam dropped to 10,000 cusecs on Wednesday morning from 15,000 cusecs on Tuesday night following a sharp decline in release of water from Karnataka.

Therefore, the release of surplus water through the eye sluices was stopped at 6am, Wednesday.

Also, the release of water for delta irrigation has been reduced to 10,000 cusecs.