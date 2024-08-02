Dog stranded in flooded Cauvery river gets ‘biriyani’ treat airdropped by drone

COIMBATORE: A stray dog stranded in an elevated rocky surface along the course of the flooded Cauvery River was airdropped a food pack using a drone in Salem on Friday.

“The dog was given ‘biriyani’ through a drone. It got trapped on a rocky terrain near the 16 eye sluices of the dam,” said KP Venkatesan, Fire Station Officer in Mettur.

The dog, which was wandering around the area, was trapped following the release of water from the dam.

Villagers spotted the dog and informed the rescue personnel.

As the discharge from the dam was heavy, the rescue personnel who visited the spot couldn’t reach out to the dog.

“The dog will be rescued once the water discharge recedes. It could be given some food using drones until then,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the inflow into the Mettur dam came down to 1.1 lakh cusecs on Friday night from 1.7 lakh cusecs in morning and the same quantum of water has been discharged from the reservoir, which has reached its full storage level (FRL).