Dog in Tiruvallur gets head stuck in drum, rescued

CHENNAI: Municipal workers in Tiruvallur successfully freed a dog whose head was trapped inside a plastic drum, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The incident took place on the Kakkalur Bypass road wherein the dog had inserted its head into the drum to drink water but in the process, its head got stuck in the container.

Unable to extricate its head from the drum, the animal grew distressed and started wandering about.

After residents alerted Tiruvallur Municipal Health Officer Govindaraj about the dog, municipal workers rushed to the spot and after prolonged efforts, they managed to remove the plastic drum from around the dog's head, bringing relief to the animal.