Does CM Vijay back party MLA’s jallikattu jibe, asks AIADMK

The Opposition party demanded that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay apologise and clarify the government's stand on the traditional sport, reminding him of his earlier support for the Marina protest.

In a party statement, the AIADMK said it was shocking that the MLA, whose Sholavandan constituency includes the world-famous jallikattu venue of Alanganallur, had made such remarks about a sport deeply rooted in Tamil culture and heritage.

The party said jallikattu, also known historically as "eru thazhuvuthal", reflected the thousands-of-years-old relationship between Tamils and cattle dating back to the Sangam era. It questioned whether the MLA could have made the remarks without understanding the cultural significance of the traditional practice.