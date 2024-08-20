Doddabetta peak in Ooty to be closed for 3 days for maintenance works

CHENNAI: Doddabetta peak, tourist attraction in Ooty will be closed for 3 days from today (Tuesday) till Thursday for construction of the Fast-tag check post and the ongoing maintenance works on the Doddabetta road.

The forest department has also announced a ban on tourists who venturing into Doddabetta, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Meanwhile, considering the high number of tourists coming to Ooty, Tamil Nadu Forest Department introduced 'Fast-tag' e-transaction at Doddabetta check post in October last year.

Tourists come from different places to enjoy the mild climate and enjoy the natural scenery in Ooty in the Nilgiris district.