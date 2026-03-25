Doctors' role in custodial deaths under fire after Sathankulam case verdict

"From bail to trial, courts are dependent on these reports too to conduct cases and only in cases of custodial deaths, such discrepancies come to light," advocate RM Arun Swaminathan said.

Civic society members pointed out another custodial death case in which a trial court in Madurai sentenced four police personnel to 11 years rigorous imprisonment in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy at the hands of the SS Colony police station in 2019.