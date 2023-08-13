Doctors from Stanley Medical College to treat boy attacked in Nanguneri

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian, Adi Dravidar, Tribal Welfare Department Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu visited the 17-year-old boy and his sister who were allegedly attacked by his schoolmates in Nanguneri at the Government Multi-speciality Hospital in Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

As per the recommendation of the experts, the doctors from Stanley Medical College and Hospital will be going to Tirunelveli to treat the boy.

The brother and sister are being treated at the hospital and ministers met the family and consoled them. The minister said that they are being given intensive medical treatment and psychological counselling is also being provided to them by the doctors. The finance minister will also be visiting them in person and provide required financial assistance.

"I have monitored what kind of medical treatment is given to the children and we will see if any specific specialised treatment is required. The police has taken swift action by arresting the accused persons and are investigating. The doctors at the hospital have advised to call the doctors from the Stanley Medical College and Hospital to perform the surgery on the boy's hand. We have decided that the doctors will come from Chennai to Tirunelveli in a couple of days to stay here and treat the boy, " said the minister.

He added that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has set up a one-man commission to bring about reconciliation in this issue. The government will support the children to help them enroll in another school and continue their schooling safely.