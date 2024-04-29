Doctors demand strict action against misleading medical information

CHENNAI: The doctors in the State are demanding strict action against misleading information propagated by the advertisements by Ramdev promoting Patanjali.

The association discussed the need to regulate misleading medical and unscientific information at a state conference in Trichy recently.

Calling out Ramdev for the claims on Coronil being able to cure and prevent COVID-19, the general secretary of the association Dr G R Ravindranath said that he had published untrue and false advertisements and cheated people in the name of the drug.

The representatives of Doctors Association for Social Equality said that Ramdev is working against modern scientific medicine and publishing unscientific advertisements about Ayurvedic medicines.

Therefore, strict action should be taken against Ramdev who had deceived people under the guise of Ayurveda.

Citing the example of Patanjali products, the doctors say that there should be a ban on advertising pharmaceutical products, especially when there is no scientific evidence supporting it's usage.

"We demand that the Union Government should apologise to act in favour of advertising such medicines. There should be stringent action against promoting medicines that can be harmful for the patients. The government needs to come up with policies on regulating mixopathy, Vedic medicine, traditional medicine, spiritual therapies and others, being practiced for treating diseases."

The doctor's association stated that there should be policies to stop the imposition of fake science, superstitions and anti-scientific ideas in medicine as they impact the overall well being of individuals across the country.