Doctors cannot adopt pick-and-choose attitude while treating patients, Madras HC

CHENNAI: Holding that doctors cannot adopt a pick-and-choose attitude while treating patients, especially poor patients, the Madras High Court refused to relieve the postgraduate (PG) doctors from two years of bond service.

Denial of treatment to poor patients in government hospitals despite agreeing it under the bond goes against the ethos of medical ethics, wrote Justice SM Subramaniam while dismissing two petitions moved by PG doctors seeking to relieve them from bond service.

Bond service is nothing but a service to humanity and to the poor sections of the society who due to financial constraints are unable to get paid treatment, such limited services sought for from the PG doctors cannot be denied, read the judgment.

Through the bond policies the government will be able to seep into the most vulnerable contributors of the economy and be able to provide quality health care services, wrote the judge.

The PG doctors after fully agreeing to the terms in the bond had agreed to render their services and it is only in the true spirit of the medical profession

that their valuable services are rendered for those who have come to the government hospitals in search of specialized treatment, it is the greatest form of service to the humanity and is a testament of a true doctor, read the judgment.

The services of a doctor are far different from any other service, saving one life is a contribution not only to the patient but to his family, his dependents, and even the economy of a country, added the judgment.

Two PG doctors moved petitions in HC seeking to relieve them from bond service and direct the State to return their original certificates. The petitioners contended that they have served during the COVID-19 pandemic, hence that period should be considered in the bond service.