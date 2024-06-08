Doctor's Association demands investigation in irregularities of NEET results 2024

CHENNAI: Raising the issue of irregularities in the NEET UG results, Doctor's Association for Social Equality demanded that Union Government should conduct a thorough investigation in the issue of malpractices and discrepancies in the 2024 results.

The association also stated that the Tamil Nadu government medical college seats should be exempted from National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. Dr G R Ravindranath, secretary of the association said that 67 students scoring centum, seven students from a single center in Haryana scoring full marks and alleged paper leak in incidents have led to various doubts.

"The Union Government should order a full honest and transparent inquiry into the irregularities in the NEET entrance examination. Strict legal action should be taken against those who are responsible for the irregularities, " he said.

The association also urged the Union Government to exempt the government medical college seats in Tamil Nadu in NEET and said that the NEET exemption bill passed in the Tamil Nadu assembly should be forwarded to the President for approval.

Dr Ravindranth added that The National Examinations Agency should publish the complete rank list of all the students who wrote the NEET exam, along with the community rank list and the State rank list.

"Despite our request for a long time now, NTA does not publish the complete rank list. This should be done to ensure transparency. Meanwhile, a legal action should be taken against the coaching centers and private medical colleges charging a hefty amount for tuition fees. The government should fix the tuition fees for all the private medical colleges, " he said.