Doctor donates ventilator to Pattukkottai GH

TIRUCHY: A doctor from Pattukkottai donated a ventilator compressor to the Government hospital on Wednesday for saving their grandchild.

According to sources, Dr Umairaj Safrine, gynaecologist at Thanjavur Raja Mirasudar Government hospital delivered a baby girl in a private hospital in Thanjavur recently.

On December 16, the baby developed a respiratory issue and so Umairaj Safrine and her husband Dr Hasim, a neurologist in a private hospital in Madurai took the baby to the Pattukkottai GH for emergency and the baby was kept under medical observation in the GH for five days and later discharged after the baby got cured.

On Wednesday, Dr Umairaj Safrine’s father Dr Haja Maideen donated a ventilator compressor as a token of gratitude. The equipment was said to be around Rs 1 lakh.

The ventilator was handed over to the GH medical officer Dr Anbalagan. Dr Maideen said that the doctors at Pattukkottai GH were very cordial and saved the child with their dedicated service and the donated equipment would help children with similar problems, he added.