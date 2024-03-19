Docs advise caution against measles, mumps infection

CHENNAI: Even as the cases of mumps have witnessed a surge in Kerala, with more than 11,000 cases in the last two months, the number of cases of the infection remains comparatively lower in the State. However, doctors ask parents to stay cautious as measles and mumps are common among children in this season and a few cases are being reported in the city hospitals.

Mumps presents with symptoms of mild fever, body aches, headache, and swelling of the salivary gland. The signs of measles include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, sore throat, and fever with rashes.

“We are reporting 1-2 cases of Mumps in a week, whereas, the cases of measles are about 3-4. Most of these cases are reported in the paediatrics age group. It can affect adolescents and adults too but the cases we usually get are among children. Usually, measles sees a surge in the months of March and April. It should reduce subsequently in the coming weeks,” said Dr P Balaji, dean of Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

The doctors say that mumps spreads through contact with the saliva of an infected person. The spread of measles can occur by respiratory droplets while sneezing or coughing.

“The cases of measles and mumps are being sporadically reported in the city. It can be due to the weather conditions but it is not like an outbreak in Kerala. There are other cases of flu being reported as well. It is important to focus on prevention and take medical care at the earliest if the symptoms are diagnosed,” said Dr Sai Vignesh, consultant of internal medicine at Parvathy Hospital.

Experts emphasise vaccination against measles and mumps, by getting immunised with the MMR vaccine. Since the single vaccine can offer protection against Measles and Mumps both, it is important to get vaccinated against the same.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said that 205 mumps cases have been reported in the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme portal this month so far.

Currently, we advise only isolation of cases with supportive measures, as well as follow-up of respiratory hygiene especially in institutional settings like educational institutions. There is no vaccine for mumps in the Universal Immunisation Programme given the above reasons,” said Dr Selvavinayagagm.