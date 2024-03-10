Doc held under Pocso Act for sexually harassing girl at scan unit in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The Srirangam All Women Police arrested a doctor under Pocso Act for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl who went for medical assessment on Friday.

On March 5, a 16-year-old girl from Tiruchy had some physical ailments went to a scanning centre owned by a private hospital in Tiruchy for diagnosis. The doctor at the hospital, Ravi (57), who executed the scan, had reportedly attempted to misbehave with the girl.

Subsequently, the girl lodged a complaint using the toll free number 1098 on March 6 and based on the alert, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) took up the issue and lodged a complaint with the Srirangam All Women Police on March 7.

Based on the complaint received from the CWC, the police registered a case against the doctor under various IPC sections and Pocso Act and on Friday night, they arrested Dr Ravi. Police said further investigations are on to verify allegations against the doctor and to check the culpability of the hospital involved.