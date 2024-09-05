Do you know what Sanatana Dharma means, Tamilisai Soundararajan questions VCK MP

CHENNAI: Former Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday questioned the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi MP Ravikumar whether he knows what Sanatana Dharma means.

Responding to the question related to the VCK MP D Ravikumar's comment on Vijay movie GOAT, Tamilisai said, "Earlier, they (VCK and DMK allies) identified Sanatana Dharma with us (BJP). Now, they started to identify Sanatana Dharma with 'Thambi' Vijay too. First of all, does Ravikumar know what Sanatana Dharma is?"

GOAT is not a problem, Vote is a problem for them, she said.

This comes after the Villupuram MP of VCK, D Ravikumar criticised actor Vijay starrer GOAT movie's title (The Greatest of All Time) and said the title itself reflects the Sanatana Dharma, which emphasizes nothing would change.

Tamilisai, former state BJP president, also said those who fought for freedom in Tamil Nadu should be included in the curriculum of the state board.

"Kalaignar M Karunanidhi should not be the only one in every textbook and every curriculum of the state board. Those who served for the country should have more space in the textbooks," she said while talking to reporters after paying tributes to VOC's portrait here, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Criticising the ruling DMK government, Tamilisai said the Dravidian Model government has been a complete failure.

"When the ruling DMK government imposes numerous conditions for giving Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium to the women heads of the family, how would the Central Government release the funds without any condition?," she questioned, alluding to the PM SHRI scheme's conditions.

"The PM SHRI scheme is for improving students' skills. TN Govt should accept the good schemes of the Centre," she noted.

Commenting on social media interaction of CM Stalin- LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on cycling, Tamilisai said they both wish to ride a bicycle because they cannot rule together.