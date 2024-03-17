‘Do you have the spine to condemn the BJP ?’, TR Baalu asks EPS

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at his rival, DMK treasurer TR Baalu on Sunday said ever since the Edappadi K Palaniswami got hold of AIADMK, the party has been going downhill.

Slamming the AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami for his allegations against the ruling DMK government over electoral bonds, the DMK treasurer and MP, TR Baalu said, "The DMK, had transparently received funds through the electoral bonds without showing any favours to anyone. The BJP has been exposed for obtaining electoral bonds through intimidation. Doesn't Edappadi K Palaniswami have the backbone to report about it?"

"Does EPS, who says 'there is no alliance with the BJP', have the spine to condemn BJP's extortion fraud? Why is he keeping his mouth shut? I am obliged to remind the 'tender fraud' EPS that we have not threatened or raided anyone to extort money, " Baalu said in a statement, alluding to EPS's recent criticism towards the DMK government over getting crores of funds from the lottery lord, Santiago Martin through electoral bonds.