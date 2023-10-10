Do not release Islamic terrorists involved in Coimbatore bomb blast: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Tuesday urged the State government not to release the radical Islamic fundamentalists involved in the Coimbatore bomb blast from prison.

"In February 1998, a bomb blast by radical Islamic fundamentalists in a serene city like Coimbatore led to the loss of 58 lives and injured over 200. The Supreme Court last week stuck down the bail application filed by a few convicts in this case and reiterated it as an atrocious act. Despite all this, today, the Tamil Nadu assembly discussed the release of terrorists saving life imprisonment for their involvement in the Coimbatore bomb blast and other heinous acts," Annamalai said in a social media post.

The SC last week stuck down the bail application filed by a few convicts in this case & reiterated it as an atrocious act. Despite… — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) October 10, 2023

"While the wound of 1998 is yet to heal, last October, a suicide bombing incident shook Coimbatore again and NIA arrested 13 radicals involved in this terrorist act," he pointed out.

Further, the saffron party leader said that minority appeasement seems to have taken the driver's seat for a few, and the safety of those who elected them has taken the back seat.

"We hope good sense prevails and the Chief Minister M K Stalin will stop this misadventure of releasing the radical Islamic fundamentalists involved in the Coimbatore bomb blast from prison," he noted.