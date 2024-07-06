Do not reduce physical education teachers in schools, Anbumani urges TN government

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to revoke a government order issued to reduce the number of physical education teachers in schools.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the number of PE teachers in government high and higher secondary schools has been reduced by 33 per cent.

"It is condemnable that the action will impact sports. In the schools, PE teachers were appointed in the ratio of one teacher for 250 students with a maximum of 3 PE teachers per school. Now the number of students per PE teacher has been increased to 700," he added.

He pointed out PE teachers will not be able to teach sports if they have 150 to 200 students per session.

"Alcohol and tobacco surrounds the students. To divert them from such substances, interest in sports should be encouraged. Reducing the PE teachers will create negative impacts, " Anbumani warned.

Recalling that sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's requests to school education department, who wanted to ensure students are involved in sports during PT periods, Anbumani said that school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who is also the friend of Udhayanidhi Stalin, issued orders to reduce PE teachers.

"The government should revoke the order reducing the number of PE teachers. The government should take measures to increase teachers and improve sports infrastructure in the government schools, " he urged.