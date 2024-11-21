Do not make teachers pay school expenses: DEE tells TN govt-aided schools

CHENNAI: Owing to a series of complaints received by the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), the department has ordered all government-aided schools across the State to not collect any remuneration from the teachers working in the school.

Several teachers have raised complaints with the CM cell and the directorate.

Issuing a warning, the DEE notification said, “There has been a series of complaints against the administrators/principals of government-aided primary and middle schools on collecting money from the teachers working in the school. Hence, as per the Private Schools Act, 1974, the school management should bear the expenses and not force teachers to pay for any reason.”