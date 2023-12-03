Do not come out unnecessarily, warns TN Govt

CHENNAI: State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran on Sunday advised the public not to come out of homes unnecessarily as the cyclonic storm Michaung may cause very heavy rains and gusty winds.

After reviewing the precautionary measures at the State Emergency Operations Centre and Ezhilagam campus here, Ramachandran said, "Officials have been advised to evacuate the public from the low-lying areas in advance. Public should listen to radio or watch television news channels for authenticated information about the cyclonic storm. People living in low-lying areas should move early to relief camps. Important items and documents should be kept in a waterproof and safe place. A few days' worth of essentials such as food, water, milk and medicines should be kept in stock."

"Selfies should be avoided in dangerous places and near water bodies. Do not park vehicles under trees. Should avoid going outside unnecessarily to protect yourselves," he advised.