Do not change TN Guv at least till Parl polls: Stalin tells PM, Shah

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of a fresh standoff with the Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday sarcastically asked the union government not to replace the incumbent Tamil Nadu governor at least till the ensuing Parliamentary polls.

Speaking at a party functionary's wedding in the city, Stalin said, "I request the Prime Minister and union home minister Amit Shah to never replace the incumbent governor of Tamil Nadu. He must be around at least till the ensuing Parliamentary election. We have so many benefits." "He (Ravi) speaks without any consideration. The people do not bother about his statements, " the CM added.

Apparently taking a veiled dig at Governor R N Ravi for his remarks about the Dravidam vs Aryan ideological construct here recently, the CM said, "Some people occupying high offices are posing questions. The position itself is a waste. Occupying palatial houses, they are asking, what is Dravidam? The marriage happening here is Dravidam. That he is forced to question Dravidam is Dravidam. The person who is questioning Dravidam must continue. It adds strength to our campaign."

Citing media surveys related to the five-state Assembly polls, the CM said that the situation has arisen where the INDIA bloc would definitely secure a big victory in the five state Assembly polls like the victory secured in 2021 Assembly and 2019 Parliamentary polls in Tamil Nadu. Predicting that a situation was fast arising to draw curtains on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime, Stalin appealed to his party workers to prepare for the 2024 Parliamentary polls.