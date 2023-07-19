Do away with SS Code: UWF to State govt

CHENNAI: Representatives of various welfare boards of unorganised workers have aligned with the Unorganised Workers Federation (UWF) to appeal to the TN government to pass a bill in the forthcoming Assembly session to exempt the welfare boards and the State labour from the Social Security Code (SS Code).

Office bearers of construction, drivers, fishermen, pottery, and farmers’ welfare boards spoke in a single voice in a joint press conference in Chennai to press their demand to pass a bill to produce the State laws, which have several significant pro-labourer aspects.

“The labour department had drafted a bill, aiming to protect the labourers and their welfare.The same has been cleared by the Law Ministry and waiting for the Chief Minister’s approval,” R Geetha of UWF and a key member of the campaign against the Union government’s four codes in the last four years.