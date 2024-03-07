DMS directed to take action against pvt hospital & individuals for violating Surrogacy Law

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday, directed the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services to take legal action against a private hospital and two individuals for violating the Surrogacy Law.



The issue came into light when the city District Medical Board was interrogating a couple who had opted for surrogacy.

The woman brought as the surrogate mother by them had informed that she was already married for the last 8 years and she has 2 children.

Since the husband's consent is required, her husband was also called for the primary inquiry.

During the investigation, her husband was asked basic questions to confirm his identity and family details.

While he confirmed the name as stated by the woman, he could not say the names of his children and relatives. Based on this suspicion, they were asked to show the government issued documents. However, he denied presenting the documents stating that he did not have any.

When the committee asked the couple who wanted to have a child, they also confirmed the man's name.

A further investigation was conducted in this regard, and both of them admitted that they had impersonated to be a couple.

According to the Surrogacy Act, the consent of the surrogate mother's husband must be obtained. Therefore, the committee will take strict action in case of violation for impersonation and violation of the law.

Health minister ordered DMS to take appropriate action against the private hospital and the individuals involved for violating the surrogacy laws.