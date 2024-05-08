DMK’s three year government is an 'agony', not an achievement, says Edappadi Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the DMK’s three years government is “not an achievement, but an agony” and continued his tirade that Chief Minister M K Stalin boasting his regime as government of action though it did nothing for the welfare of the people and failed miserably in implementing poll promises.

The present regime’s achievement is confine to borrowing loans to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh crore and turned the people of the state into a debtors

“Stalin is unable to function on his own and turned into a puppet in the hands of his family members. But, he boasts himself and his government as the government of action,” said Palaniswami in a statement issued on Wednesday to counter M K Stalin’s statement on completion of the DMK’s Dravidian Model government on Tuesday.

The achievement of the DMK regime is nothing but borrowing 3.5 lakh crore as loans to further the burden on the people in the last three years, he said.

Law and order derailed in 36 months of the DMK government and the state has turned into a haven for anti-social elements, while the functionaries of the ruling party indulging in smuggling of drugs brought shame to the state, the AIADMK general secretary said.

Returning to power, the DMK has hiked the electricity bill, property tax, water tax and garbage tax, while the price of essential commodities and milk, vegetable, milk and household products have increased manifold.

The price of raw materials for construction activities have also increased manifold, he said and noted that the people of the state were suffering and facing a lot of hardship under the present dispensation.

Apart from the poll promises, the DMK did not fulfill the promises made to the TN state transport corporation employees.

Caste violence is also on the rise since the DMK came to power, he said