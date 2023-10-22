DMK's signature drive against NEET is against the SC verdict, says Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the DMK government, the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday questioned how the ruling government could conduct a signature drive against NEET when the examination is being conducted as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Addressing the reporters in Chennai airport, the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "When DMK came to power in 2021, they said that the first signature was to scrap NEET. But now, they are running a signature drive. DMK, which is the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, is conducting a drive against the apex court's verdict. Even when the DMK was part of the UPA 1 and 2, no efforts were taken to scrap NEET. It's an eye-popping drama."

Accusing Stalin of misleading students and parents and giving false hopes to the aspirants who prepare for NEET, Tamilisai, who is also the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, said that no one should do politics in NEET.

Slamming Stalin Junior for his egg campaign, the former TN BJP head said, "The provision was only for this academic year (2023-2024) and the Union government made the decision during the third round of counselling to fill the remaining seats for subjects such as Anatomy and Physiology. If you (students) get zero marks, you can't even join LKG, but he (Udhayanidhi) claims that even if you get zero, you can still get a medical seat. People should not be misled by seeing eggs, showing bricks etc., without noticing or understanding the fact."

This came a day after Udhayanidhi Stalin showed an egg with "NEET" written on it while speaking about how the percentage for the NEET-PG cut off was reduced to zero percentile.

Flagpole row; MoS Murugan flays DMK govt:

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State L Murugan on Sunday condemned the ruling DMK government for the removal of flagpoles and the arrest of BJP workers.

"It is not acceptable to say that the BJP flagpole was removed for safety as it hit an electric wire. All the DMK flagpoles are very tall. We have a list of DMK flagpoles at which places and at what height. Are all those flagpoles safe? Why is the police not removing them?" Murugan questioned.