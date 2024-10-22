DMK’s popularity sees consistent rise, envious EPS in dream zone: Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the popularity of DMK has increased manifold in the last five years and claimed the Opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami is hitting out at the ruling government out of envy.

The DMK president slammed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of living in a dream world and is peddling falsities about the government. “He (EPS) couldn’t bear the fact that DMK is growing from strength to strength. That’s why is trying to portray that DMK has slid down. You could see this government’s popularity in the face of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes rolled out by the DMK,” he said talking at a welfare scheme distribution event in Namakkal.

Taking a further dig at the Leader of the Opposition, Stalin said that the AIADMK leader was enacting a comedy show claiming DMK’s downfall. “The DMK won with a huge majority in all the polls, whether it is for the Lok Sabha, Assembly elections, by-polls or local body elections, held in the last five years. But, it was during the previous AIADMK regime the respect of Tamil Nadu was pledged (to the BJP at the Centre). All your (EPS) focus then was only on protecting your post. As a result, your respect as a leader has gone down along with the reputation of your party,” Stalin said.

Stalin claimed that DMK had proven its mettle in the western region, which AIADMK claimed as its citadel. “The Lok Sabha polls have proved your claims wrong,” he said.

The DMK-led front secured a majority in 222, out of the 234 Assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls, Stalin said. “Our concern is all about people, and not about the AIADMK which has been sidelined by people. We look beyond those who voted for DMK. That’s why even those who didn’t vote for us are appreciating this government,” he said.

Stalin gave away welfare aid to 16,031 beneficiaries for Rs 146.56 crore, inaugurated 134 completed projects worth Rs 298 crore and laid the foundation for 140 works at Rs 365.69 crore in Namakkal. He listed out various welfare projects implemented by the DMK government for the district,

Besides implementing welfare projects for people, the government is also focused on the growth of the industrial sector, Stalin added. “The industrial growth of the State is projected at 10.69 per cent, which is far better than the average growth rate of the nation. Many industries are coming to Tamil Nadu generating employment for youth. The DMK regime is striving to ensure the growth of all districts, departments and communities,” he said.

Earlier, Stalin unveiled the statue of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and received petitions from the people.