DMK's poll manifesto committee to tour TN from tomorrow

CHENNAI: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, DMK's poll manifesto panel decided to tour the state from tomorrow to 23rd February.

According to a statement issued by party chief MK Stalin, the committee will travel according to the schedule and will directly meet industrialists, educationists, fishermen, small entrepreneurs, migrant workers, student unions, environmentalists, doctors, charities, government and private sector workers, the public and the office-bearers to get their feedback.

Accordingly, the committee will tour Tuticorin on Feb 5th, Kanniyakumari on 6th, Madurai on 7th, Thanjavur on 8th, Salem on 9th, Coimbatore on 10th, Tirupur on 11th, Hosur on 16th Vellore on 17th, Arani on 18th, Villupuram on 20th and Chennai on 21st, 22nd, 23rd of February. The 11-member Committee headed by DMK MP Kanimozhi will directly meet the public in Tuticorin on Monday to get their feedback.

Also, before the panel arrives in these cities, their campaign will be advertised in local newspapers and the respective district secretaries will make arrangements of the venue to receive petitions.