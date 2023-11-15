DMK’s political vendetta hindering flagpole drive: BJP

CHENNAI: The state BJP set a target of installing 10,000 flagpoles for the next 100 days from November 1 after the police removed a flagpole installed outside its state president K Annamalai’s house on October 21. But, only about 300 flagpoles have been installed in the last 14 days (till November 14).

A question has been raised whether it shows the failure of Annamalai’s leadership or ruling DMK’s vendetta politics.

On November 1, around 50 BJP flagpoles were installed across the state. Police arrested the BJP workers who were trying to erect the flagpoles without prior permission.

Speaking to DT Next, BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan said that among various party works, the work of installing new flagpoles is also going on gradually.

“We have been installing flagpoles since November 1. So far, 72 flagpoles have been installed across Chennai city and its suburbs. In many places where permission is sought, the police and the government refuse to grant permission. The police have also removed the flagpoles placed at various locations,” Nagarajan said.

Slamming the DMK for its vendetta politics, Nagarajan said, “The DMK government is making a mockery of law and order by committing a massacre of democracy. Without controlling murder, robbery, sale of ganja and illicit liquor, the police are wandering behind the BJP cadre.”

Another vice-president of state BJP, Narayanan Thirupathy said that even after applying for permission to install flagpoles, the state government and the police refused to grant permission.

“In most locations across the state, the police are arresting our party members who tried to erect flagpoles. Due to this, the target could not be reached,” Thirupathy noted.

However, party insiders said that at least 300 flagpoles were installed so far across the state despite police crackdown.

Meanwhile, senior journalist Priyan opined that since BJP is doing politics, the ruling DMK is also doing politics with the help of government machinery.

“Annamalai had announced to install 10,000 flagpoles for political reasons when a flagpole erected in front of his residence without prior permission was removed by police. It is the duty of the government to grant permission to the BJP to keep flagpoles in places where other parties have installed flagpoles subject to the rules,” Priyan added.

It may be recalled that state BJP’s Sports and Skill Development Cell leader Amar Prasad Reddy, state IT wing secretary Vivin Bhaskaran and other party workers were arrested by police for protesting against the removal of the party flagpole and damaging public properties.