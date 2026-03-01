DMK's offer of 25 seats not acceptable, says Congress leader Chodankar; drops hint about Vijay's TVK

CHENNAI: A day after the first round of seat sharing talks with the DMK, the Congress has confirmed that the ruling party has offered 25 Assembly seats for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, but made it clear that the number does not meet its expectations.
Speaking to a news agency in Delhi, Girish Chodankar, AICC election in charge of TN and Puducherry, said the designated committees of the Congress and the DMK held an hour long discussion as part of preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
“Our committee and their committee had an hour long discussion yesterday. We only hope that the wish list that we have submitted will be accepted by the DMK,” he said.
He acknowledged that the DMK had offered 25 seats to the Congress but indicated that the party is pressing for a higher allocation.
“They offered us 25 seats, but that is not acceptable to us. Whatever we want, we have given to them,” he said.
Chodankar also outlined the Congress’ broader objective in the negotiations. “Right now, our priority is the Assembly election so that we have sufficient numbers in the Assembly where we can have our own Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha,” he noted, suggesting that the party is looking to secure adequate legislative strength.
Commenting on actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Chodankar said "The new party should not be underestimated. They are getting traction among the youngsters. And they are also recognising the strength of the Congress and our leader Rahul ji in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
However, on the possibility of an alliance with TVK, he clarified that discussions are presently focused on the DMK. “Right now, talks are going on with the DMK. And we have submitted to them what we desire in this election,” he added.
Further rounds of discussions between the alliance partners are expected in the coming days.