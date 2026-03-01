DMK's offer of 25 seats not acceptable, says Congress leader Chodankar; drops hint about Vijay's TVK

Speaking to a news agency in Delhi, Girish Chodankar, AICC election in charge of TN and Puducherry, said the designated committees of the Congress and the DMK held an hour long discussion as part of preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

“Our committee and their committee had an hour long discussion yesterday. We only hope that the wish list that we have submitted will be accepted by the DMK,” he said.

He acknowledged that the DMK had offered 25 seats to the Congress but indicated that the party is pressing for a higher allocation.

“They offered us 25 seats, but that is not acceptable to us. Whatever we want, we have given to them,” he said.