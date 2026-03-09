DMK's mega conference in Tiruchy is 'manufactured awakening': TVK

In a rebuttal to the DMK's claim of a political "uprising" in the state's central hub, TVK leader Nanjil Sampath mocked the ruling dispensation's massive mobilisation efforts during a media briefing here on Sunday.

"There is no real awakening there," Sampath said, suggesting the DMK's show of strength was forced rather than organic.

The war of words comes as both parties vie for dominance in the crucial Delta region. While the DMK has framed its Trichy conference as the "Mother of all Uprisings" to signal its readiness for the 2026 Assembly polls, the TVK countered that the ruling party is acting out of "sheer fear" of Vijay's recent successful rally in Thanjavur.