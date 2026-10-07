DMK's Elangovan backs Rahul Gandhi over SIR-CEC issue

Because of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, "manipulation" of elections has happened, and he must resign, and that is the demand of Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties, he said.

It is the right of the citizens to agitate in a democracy as the people are the bosses, he told reporters here.

When the government does something wrong, it is the people who have to fight against it, and that is their right as they elected the government, he contended.