DMK's Elangovan accuses BJP of 'targeting' regional parties, slams TVK govt on law and order

He also accused the BJP of trying to convert democratic India into a "monopolistic India" and acting as if they are the "kings of this country" by refusing to address the people's grievances.

Turning his guns on the TVK government, the DMK leader claimed it had completely "failed" to maintain law and order over the past 100 days. "Within yesterday, eight murders happened," he said, alleging that the ruling party was raking up 50-year-old charges against the DMK because they had no answers for their own recent failures.

Defending DMK president MK Stalin's assertion that he did not need to prove his arrest under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), Elangovan noted that the state-appointed Justice Ismail Commission had already confirmed the arrest. "Why should he prove that he was arrested under MISA?" he asked.

Elangovan also agreed with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion that the system is suppressing students, stating that it is the fundamental right of any citizen to fight against the government for a genuine cause.

He emphasised that elected governments have a constitutional duty to meet agitators and redress their grievances rather than shutting them down.