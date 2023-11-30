DMK’s Dravidian model is to deceive people, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the DMK’s Dravidian model of government is to cunningly deceive people in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media in Salem, Palaniswami said after assuring of free travel for women in buses, the DMK has deceived women by restricting their free travel only to few buses.

“By claiming to run a Dravidian model of government, the DMK has been deceiving people with its cunning model,” he said, while also condemning the gathering of details from women who travel free in buses.

“Details like caste and mobile number are collected from women travelling free in the buses. Perhaps, there is a possibility of using that information for committing any unsavoury acts in future,” he said.

Claiming that spread of fever has been rampant due to seasonal rains, Palaniswami blamed Health Minister Ma Subramanian of failing to take preventive measures.

The AIADMK leader said Tamil Nadu would have got atleast 10 tmc of Cauvery water in addition from Karnataka, if Chief Minister MK Stalin had put forth this demand during the India block meetings.

“Stalin does not care about farmer’s welfare. The industrial boom in Tamil Nadu had also faced a setback due to power hike, increase in property tax and other levies. The investors are now shunning Tamil Nadu and are moving to neighbouring states,” he said.