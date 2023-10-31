DMK’s double standard exposed in teachers appointment issue: OPS

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said the DMK government's double standard in regard to the recruitment of teachers exposed following the recent announcement of the Teachers Recruitment Board, which announced competitive examination in January to fill 2,222 vacant posts in government schools in the State.

Extending his party support to the candidates, who cleared the TN Teachers Eligibility Test, then Opposition party leader and present CM M K Stalin made a promise to them in 2020 that the DMK would recruit them after it voted to power. However, Stalin's government failed to fulfill its promise that also figured in the DMK's poll promise too, Panneerselvam said in a statement.

During the recent talks with the aspirants, who cleared TET, the education minister and officials assured that appointment would be based on weightage.

In contrast to the assurance, the TRB recently announced that an exam would be held in January next year to fill 2,222 vacant posts of teachers. It exposes the double standard of the DMK party and its leaders.

Panneerselvam demanded the government to recruit teachers, who already cleared the TET, without holding fresh examinations and live upto its poll promise.