DMK’s diversionary tactic to hide its failures, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said the DMK is enacting a drama by talking on Sanatana Dharma to divert the attention of people from its failures.

Referring to the controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma by Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the AIADMK leader told reporters in Coimbatore that the DMK is attempting to cover up its failures like deteriorating law and order, rampant sale of drugs, increasing crimes, rise in prices of commodities, power tariff and property tax by following diversionary tactics.

“As far as AIADMK is concerned, our party is beyond caste and religion,” he said, adding that the DMK, which voted against Ramnath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu, who represent the marginalised section in the Presidential polls, is now flaring up issues of social justice.”

On the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal, Palaniswami asked why Chief Minister MK Stalin who claims to be a number one in the country and a ‘super chief minister’ is scared of facing the polls.

“The only achievement by Stalin is that Tamil Nadu has borrowed a maximum loan of Rs 2.75 lakh crore.

The people will teach a befitting lesson to the DMK in the Lok Sabha polls for its dynasty politics.

“Being the grandson of (former Chief Minister) M Karunanidhi and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi is trying to project himself. What is his achievement?” Palaniswami, a former chief minister, asked.

Further, Palaniswami also took a dig at NTK leader Seeman claiming that there is no clarity in his speech as he talks of both in support and against the DMK.