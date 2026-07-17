DMK's delimitation stance could dent INDIA bloc unity: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday questioned the DMK's stance on the proposed Delimitation Bill, expressing apprehension over the unity of the INDIA bloc.
He raised concerns over the opposition bloc's cohesion if the BJP-led Union government attempts to introduce and pass the Bill during the Parliament session beginning on July 20.
Speaking to reporters after the VCK's south five districts meeting and a fund contribution event for the Tamil National Awakening Conference, scheduled to be held on August 17, in Madurai, Thirumavalavan said there was widespread apprehension that if the Delimitation Bill was passed, the number of Parliamentary constituencies in the southern states would become comparatively much lower, while the number of constituencies in the northern states would increase manifold.
"As far as the VCK is concerned, we will abide by whatever stand the INDIA bloc takes. If the Bill is likely to adversely affect the southern states, we will oppose it and work to defeat it," he said, sharing concerns about DMK's stance on this occasion, after remaining a key force in defeating the BJP-led Centre's previous attempt, given the change in political circumstance in the State after the emergence of TVK under the helm of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Thiruma's remarks come at a time when the DMK has chosen to take a 'wait-and-watch' approach to the fresh Bill, claiming that it would study before clarifying its decision.
On the Mekedatu issue, Thiruma said, "If a meeting of the INDIA bloc is held over the Karnataka government's survey, we will raise the issue on behalf of the VCK. Our voice will also be heard in Parliament. I believe Chief Minister Vijay will act swiftly and thwart the move."
Responding to a question on the Ambedkar statue issue in Salem, he said, "It has been seven years since a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was installed in a public place at Odhiyathur village in Salem district. During the previous government's tenure, we made every possible effort to have the statue inaugurated. We were repeatedly told that the issue would be resolved through peace talks, but the statue could not be inaugurated. Officials continue to say that the statue can be inaugurated only after obtaining the necessary permission."
He said that obtaining permission to install an Ambedkar statue had itself become a major struggle in Tamil Nadu. He claimed that in other states, Ambedkar statues made of cement could be installed immediately. However, only in Tamil Nadu is prior permission required to install such statues, he added. Moreover, only bronze statues are permitted, while cement statues are not, he said, pointing out that those who install bronze statues are required to maintain them and pay a maintenance deposit to the local bodies.
"Iron cages have been erected around Ambedkar statues, and this too amounts to an act of disrespect towards Ambedkar," he said.
He urged the ruling TVK government to pay special attention to the issue by removing the iron enclosures around Ambedkar statues, evolving a simpler procedure for granting permission to install them, and issuing Government Orders empowering District Collectors to grant such permissions.
He also urged the Chief Minister Vijay to pay attention to the alleged fraudulent registration of the Palani temple property and ensure that appropriate action is taken against those responsible.