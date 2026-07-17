DMK's delimitation stance could dent INDIA bloc unity: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

He raised concerns over the opposition bloc's cohesion if the BJP-led Union government attempts to introduce and pass the Bill during the Parliament session beginning on July 20.

Speaking to reporters after the VCK's south five districts meeting and a fund contribution event for the Tamil National Awakening Conference, scheduled to be held on August 17, in Madurai, Thirumavalavan said there was widespread apprehension that if the Delimitation Bill was passed, the number of Parliamentary constituencies in the southern states would become comparatively much lower, while the number of constituencies in the northern states would increase manifold.

"As far as the VCK is concerned, we will abide by whatever stand the INDIA bloc takes. If the Bill is likely to adversely affect the southern states, we will oppose it and work to defeat it," he said, sharing concerns about DMK's stance on this occasion, after remaining a key force in defeating the BJP-led Centre's previous attempt, given the change in political circumstance in the State after the emergence of TVK under the helm of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Thiruma's remarks come at a time when the DMK has chosen to take a 'wait-and-watch' approach to the fresh Bill, claiming that it would study before clarifying its decision.

On the Mekedatu issue, Thiruma said, "If a meeting of the INDIA bloc is held over the Karnataka government's survey, we will raise the issue on behalf of the VCK. Our voice will also be heard in Parliament. I believe Chief Minister Vijay will act swiftly and thwart the move."