Criticism has sharpened over the charge that the DMK is letting its hostility towards the Congress, which walked out of the alliance to join the TVK government, influence a decision with far-reaching consequences for Tamil Nadu and other Opposition-ruled States.

However, the DMK’s political isolation at the national level could also explain its apparent recalibration. Its recent efforts to build a third front at the national level have failed to yield the desired results, leaving the party without a national ally to offer leverage with the Union government.

Senior journalist and political commentator Duarikaruna said the DMK was neither in power at the Centre nor part of an alliance with any national party. In these circumstances, he said, the party needed the support of the BJP, which is in power at the Centre. “Against this backdrop, it would not be surprising if the DMK enters into an alliance with the BJP for the ensuing parliamentary elections,” he said.

His assessment gains significance against the backdrop of the DMK’s political history. The party has traditionally drawn strength from its participation in national coalitions, retaining influence at the Centre even when it loses power in Tamil Nadu. The Congress’s exit has deprived it of that leverage. At the same time, its dependence on minority votes and the political implications of aligning with the BJP make an open alliance with the saffron party difficult.

The DMK appears to be exploring an indirect route to rapprochement with the BJP by backing its flagship delimitation legislation. This comes after the party took a leading role in mobilising Opposition parties under the INDIA bloc against the proposed exercise in April.

The DMK, however, has rejected suggestions that its position on delimitation has changed after it distanced itself from the INDIA bloc. It maintains that its stand is driven by Tamil Nadu’s interests.