DMK’s decent legacy eroded by penchant for personal attacks: Thol Thirumavalavan

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Thirumavalavan said DMK stalwarts CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi had faced harsh criticism from political opponents but responded in a civilised and dignified manner. He said the current tendency of some DMK leaders to resort to personal attacks during protests was negatively affecting the party's public image.

Expressing concern over the health of DMK president MK Stalin, Thirumavalavan wished him a speedy recovery and said he would visit him after returning to Chennai. Recalling his association with Stalin for over 15 years, he described the DMK leader as someone who chose his words carefully and avoided hurting others.