DMK’s decent legacy eroded by penchant for personal attacks: Thol Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said the DMK has a long and respected political legacy, but alleged that some party leaders were using public protests as a platform to launch personal attacks, a trend he said was drawing public disapproval.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Thirumavalavan said DMK stalwarts CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi had faced harsh criticism from political opponents but responded in a civilised and dignified manner. He said the current tendency of some DMK leaders to resort to personal attacks during protests was negatively affecting the party's public image.
Expressing concern over the health of DMK president MK Stalin, Thirumavalavan wished him a speedy recovery and said he would visit him after returning to Chennai. Recalling his association with Stalin for over 15 years, he described the DMK leader as someone who chose his words carefully and avoided hurting others.
On the issue of farmers, Thirumavalavan said the withdrawal of cases against them had provided only temporary relief and reiterated the demand for a crop loan waiver promised during the elections. He said he had personally raised the matter with the Chief Minister and would continue to press for a fresh waiver announcement.
Commenting on the ongoing power cut issue, the VCK leader said ministers were often misled by inaccurate information provided by officials. He urged officials to be transparent and present the actual situation to the government so that problems could be addressed effectively.
Thirumavalavan also appealed to the Election Commission of India to prevent a recurrence of the so-called "Tirumangalam formula" and to ensure strict action against the distribution of money during elections. He said the poll panel's role should extend beyond merely conducting polls to safeguarding electoral integrity.