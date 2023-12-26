DMK's dark side has been exposed in Vengaivayal incident: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the ruling government for its inaction over the Vengaivayal incident, BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday said DMK's dark side has been exposed.

"It has been a year since the Vengaivayal incident. It has been a year since your (Stalin) social justice mask that you wore for so many years has been removed and your true face has been exposed in front of the people. DMK's dark side of seeing public as mere votes has been exposed, " Annamalai said in a social media post alluding to the one year anniversary of Vengaivayal incident where human faeces mixed in an overhead water tank.

Pointing out the various caste discrimination incidents in the state, Annamalai said, "Caste discrimination and untouchability prevail against SC students in 30 per cent of schools in the state. But you (Stalin) are still reading on the stage that equality is social justice and that someone has written it. People laugh right in front of your face."

"All the years, you have taken the funds earmarked by the Centre for the welfare of SC/ST people and spent them on other schemes for your vote bank politics or returned them without spending. The public did not understand its severity. They depended on the stage plays that you have been performing over time. But, they are not ready to be fooled anymore, " added Annamalai.

Meanwhile, the saffron party leader urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to ensure the safety of Tamil devotees in Sabarimala, Kerala.

"The CPM government in Kerala is caught napping and has pushed the devotees to extreme hardships with zero crowd management and has let the devotees to stand in queues for hours without food or water. As more devotees are stranded in the crowd belonging to Tamil Nadu, the BJP requests TN CM to insist on his counterpart for their safety, " he noted.