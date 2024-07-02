DMK's call to abolish NEET gains momentum amid alleged irregularities

CHENNAI: In a fervent appeal to the central government, DMK Rajya Sabha member P Wilson urged either the abolition of the NEET exam or the approval of Tamil Nadu's NEET exemption bill. His call for action came during a debate in the Upper House of Parliament.

Wilson's appeal gains significance amid allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which have led to legal proceedings and a CBI investigation. The NEET-UG 2024 exam, taken by approximately 23.33 lakh students, has come under scrutiny for question paper leaks and other procedural lapses.

In his speech, Wilson emphasized that Tamil Nadu's legislative assembly had passed the exemption bill in 2021 and highlighted the increasing anxiety among students and parents due to the pending center's assent. Wilson also criticized the National Testing Agency's handling of competitive exams and the delay in initiating a CBI probe, suggesting these issues could undermine the agency's accountability.