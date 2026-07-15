DMK's Arasakumar detained under Goondas in school scam

CHENNAI: The police have detained DMK functionary BT Arasakumar under the Goondas Act for allegedly cheating several private schools in the state of at least Rs 100 crore by promising to facilitate government approvals has been detained under the Goondas act.
A native of Pudukkottai, Arasakumar (59) resided in Saligramam and was a member of DMK between 1990 and 2000. He shifted allegiance to BJP and returned to DMK in 2019.
He ran an unregistered outfit called "Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association" and reached out to private schools by promising to obtain permanent recognition, school upgradation, DTCP/CMDA approvals, and other statutory clearances by using his political and bureaucratic connections for them.
He had collected several crores from them and failed to deliver on promises.
He was arrested three weeks ago, and a search is under way for another office bearer who is believed to be Arasakumar's underling.