DMK's 'anti-governor agenda' to shroud corruption: Khushbu

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the DMK government's BJP's national executive committee member Khushbu called the State government's 'anti-governor agenda' is a cover-up of its corruption.



Calling the Special Assembly session a "diversionary tactic", Khushbu said condemning the governor will divert people's attention from the corruption cases of DMK ministers. She asked why will the Governor not sign the Bills if it's reasonable.

Khushbu added the Bills that the Assembly passed would have benefitted only the TN CM Stalin, his family and ministers, not the people of the State.

Criticising the "lack of proper roads" she said the roads laid 15 days ago are peeling off forming potholes, but the roads laid in the areas where CM and Ministers reside are proper. Khushbu further said that the people will teach DMK a lesson for neglecting people's welfare in the coming election.