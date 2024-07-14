DMK's Anniyur Siva meets CM Stalin after Vikravandi bypoll win

CHENNAI: DMK's Anniyur Siva, who won the recently concluded Vikravandi assembly by-election, met Chief Minister MK Stalin at Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai on Sunday.

The ruling DMK on Saturday retained the Vikravandi assembly constituency with a thumping margin of 67,757 votes despite an aggressive campaign by the opposition parties in the run-up to the bypoll. With the win, the DMK has continued to maintain its winning streak in the state since the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

When the counting exercise was completed, the Election Commission declared that DMK-led INDIA bloc candidate Anniyur Siva alias A Sivashanmugam secured 1,24,053 votes and Nam Tamilar Katchi nominee K Abinaya secured 10,602 votes and became the distant-third. BJP-led NDA candidate C Anbumani, a PMK nominee, got 56,296 votes.

DMK workers burst crackers and distributed sweets to people across the state, with party president and CM Stalin leading the celebrations in Chennai.

The main opposition AIADMK and its ally in the recent LS poll DMDK boycotted the bypoll held on July 10. Counting of votes was split into 21-rounds and postal ballots were taken up first.

The by-election to the Vikravandi assembly seat was necessitated due to the death of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi in April this year after a prolonged illness.

The DMK-led alliance had won all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.