DMK's Anniyur Siva formally takes charge as Vikravandi MLA

Anniyur Siva beat runner-up NDA candidate and PMK member C Anbumani by a whopping 67,757 vote margin in the Vikravandi assembly bypoll.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 July 2024 7:13 AM GMT
DMK's Anniyur Siva taking oath as Vikravandi MLA

CHENNAI: DMK's Anniyur Siva formally took charge as Vikravandi MLA on Tuesday with Speaker M Appavu administering the oath of office at his chambers in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, Ministers Duraimurugan, K Ponmudi, Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, among others, were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Anniyur Siva beat runner-up NDA candidate and PMK member C Anbumani by a whopping 67,757 vote margin in the Vikravandi assembly bypoll which was necessitated by the demise of DMK district secretary and legislator N Pugazhenthi in April this year after a prolonged illness.

The Vikravandi bypoll was held on July 10 and recorded a turnout of 82.47 percent. Out of a total of 2,37,031 eligible voters, 1,95,495 had voted. The votes cast were counted on July 13.

When the counting exercise was completed, the Election Commission declared that DMK-led INDIA bloc candidate Anniyur Siva secured 1,24,053 votes and Nam Tamilar Katchi nominee K Abinaya secured 10,602 votes and became the distant third. BJP-led NDA candidate C. Anbumani, a PMK nominee, got 56,296 votes.

The main opposition AIADMK and its ally in the recent Lok Sabha polls DMDK had boycotted the bypoll.

The DMK-led alliance had won all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

(With additional inputs from Online Desk)

Vikravandi BypollAnniyur SivaDMKTN AssemblyCM StalinAssembly speaker M Appavu
DTNEXT Bureau

