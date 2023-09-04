DMK's allies defend Udhayanidhi Stalin for 'Sanatana Dharma' remark

CHENNAI: Allies of the ruling DMK on Monday came to the rescue of State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as the BJP-led saffron brigade decried the Minister's critique.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri said that Minister Udhayanidhi has only reiterated that 'Sanatana Dharma' is constant and it is contrary to the scientific principle that everything is bound to change in the universe.

"Where is the need to fear or feel jittery or bash him? Vallalar has stated that the devil called religion must not possess him. Udhayanidhi has only reiterated that. It is not wrong to propose that religion must be ridden off superstitions," Alagiri said.

Remarking that all religions of the world have gone through reform, the TNCC chief said, "Are they suggesting that Sanathana dharma, which classifies people as untouchables, must not be changed? Udhayanidhi has the right to say it. His dad, granddad, party founder Anna, and Periyar have said that. Are you making a fuss because of the approaching elections? Amit Shah is using it to divert people in the north by alleging that DMK and Congress are anti-Hindu. We are also Hindus. Wil we not allow our religion to be polluted and untouchability to persist."

Rushing to the Minister's defence, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani said that it was usual for the BJP to distort facts and it was not in the blood of the Dravidian movements to fear such threats and distortions.