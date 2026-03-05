DMK's allies condemn attack, seek stringent action

CHENNAI: Ruling DMK's allies CPM and CPI have condemned the attack on Scheduled Caste residents in Idaikattur village near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district and urged the State government to take stringent action against those responsible.
In a statement, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian said Raju, a resident of the area, was standing at a bus stop when a group heading to a nearby liquor outlet picked a quarrel with him and attacked him with weapons, including sickles. The gang later chased him on three motorcycles into the street where he lives and allegedly attacked several residents, including women, with swords and other weapons.
Dinesh, Rajendran and Subramanian were among those seriously injured, while several others sustained injuries. The victims were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Veerapandian said CCTV footage of the attack had surfaced on social media and alleged that police had initially warned residents not to speak about the incident.
He said the attack had created fear among the public, coming close on the heels of a similar incident in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district. The CPI urged the government to take firm action against caste-based violent groups, provide compensation to the affected residents and bring the perpetrators to justice.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam also condemned the attack.
A case has been registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and four accused have been arrested, he said, demanding the arrest of the remaining suspects. The CPM called for proper medical care for the injured, compensation for the victims and police protection for the affected families.