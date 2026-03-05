DMK's allies condemn attack, seek stringent action

In a statement, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian said Raju, a resident of the area, was standing at a bus stop when a group heading to a nearby liquor outlet picked a quarrel with him and attacked him with weapons, including sickles. The gang later chased him on three motorcycles into the street where he lives and allegedly attacked several residents, including women, with swords and other weapons.

Dinesh, Rajendran and Subramanian were among those seriously injured, while several others sustained injuries. The victims were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Veerapandian said CCTV footage of the attack had surfaced on social media and alleged that police had initially warned residents not to speak about the incident.