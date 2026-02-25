DMK’s alliance talks on 27 February, Congress stance unclear

The DMK has already completed initial rounds of talks with smaller allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). Negotiations were briefly paused due to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s official engagements and the passing of senior CPI leader R Nallakannu.

With those events concluded, talks will now resume with Left parties — the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) — as well as the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK).