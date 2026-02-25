DMK’s alliance talks on 27 February, Congress stance unclear

CHENNAI: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will resume seat-sharing negotiations from Friday, signalling a renewed push to consolidate its alliance ahead of the Assembly elections. However, the Congress party has yet to fix a date for formal discussions, reflecting ongoing internal calculations over its bargaining position.
The DMK has already completed initial rounds of talks with smaller allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). Negotiations were briefly paused due to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s official engagements and the passing of senior CPI leader R Nallakannu.
With those events concluded, talks will now resume with Left parties — the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) — as well as the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK).
The sequencing reflects a calibrated political strategy: firm up arrangements with ideologically aligned and regionally concentrated allies before entering more complex negotiations with Congress, the largest partner after the DMK itself.
Uncertainty persists over Congress’ stance. DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi confirmed that although Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal recently met Stalin, no date has been proposed for seat-sharing talks. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar has held consultations with DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, indicating back-channel engagement aimed at narrowing differences.
Reports suggest the Congress has sought 39 Assembly seats, while the DMK is inclined to allocate between 25 and 28. The gap underscores the asymmetry within the alliance: while Congress aims to expand its legislative presence and signal renewed relevance, it remains electorally dependent on the DMK’s regional dominance and organisational depth.
How the final compromise is structured will reveal not only seat arithmetic but also the internal hierarchy and negotiating weight within the DMK-led coalition ahead of the electoral contest.