DMK youth wing meet to set stage for LS poll work

CHENNAI: From a dazzling 1,500-drone display to Dindigul-style biriyani for cadre, the ruling DMK is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the second state conference of the DMK youth wing to be held at Salem on Sunday is a grand event in terms of space and scope, and impact as well.

At Pethanaickenpalayam, the venue of the youth wing conference, the cadre of the grand old Dravidian party, who are used to marathon discourses by party speakers and old cinema numbers attuned to the party ideology, were treated to a display by a whopping 1,500 drones that played out the history of the movement and the party from the days of Periyar to Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Minutes before the drone show, a cavalcade of bikers sporting party colours, red and bike, marched past the dais holding the photographs of the who’s who of the DMK, including party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin. Earlier, the bikers had traversed the streets of the State to popularise the youth wing conference organised by its leader, minister Udhayanidhi.

The façade of the conference venue in Salem had Dravidam and Periyar written all over it. The arch leading to the conference pandal has a larger image of Periyar than that of Anna, Karunanidhi or their contemporaries. The background of the venue has been modelled after Mount Rushmore. Here, the images are that of Periyar, Anna, Karunanidhi and Stalin – and that of rally organiser Udhayanidhi.

The conference would start on Sunday with nearly two dozen star speakers of the DMK touching upon 22 topics from the morning to evening. Cultural events planned during the lunch and tea breaks would offer relief to the cadres at the conference. The party is expecting the conference to have five lakh cadre.

Incidentally, it is not all food for thought that is on offer. The organisers have roped in a contingent of 1,200 cooks and support staff from Tiruchy to prepare Dindigul-style biriyani, thanks to principal secretary and Minister KN Nehru who is the brain behind the grand feast.

On Sunday evening, Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin, general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer TR Baalu and Udhayanidhi would set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, as the party high command has already declared that the DMK would sound the poll bugle against the BJP from Salem.