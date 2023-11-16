DMK youth wing meet aims to reclaim TN’s rights: Udhay

MADURAI: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, launched a bike rally in Kanniyakumari to raise awareness about the DMK’s second state Youth Wing conference to be held on December 17 in Salem.

While addressing the participants, Udhayanidhi said the party’s conference is aimed at recovering the rights of Tamil Nadu that were snatched by the Union Government. It’s a bounden duty of all cadre that they should reach out to the public for the next 15 days and speak about the right to education, the need for abolishing NEET and highlight welfare schemes being implemented by the state.

On the signature campaign against NEET, the Minister said nine lakh signatures and 10 lakh post card signatures have so far been obtained. Criticizing the AIADMK’s state-level conference held in Madurai a couple of months ago, Udhayanidhi said the upcoming DMK’s youth wing conference should not be like that.

He compared the BJP to a hammer and said the national party is hammering the head of the lock, which he meant as Tamil Nadu, to enter it anyhow. But, without a key (DMK-Dravida Iyakkam), nothing could open the lock of state people’s heart, he added. The BJP is trying to infringe upon the rights of people in Tamil Nadu, but it would never happen, as Tamil Nadu is strongly committed to the principles of Dravidian Movement.

The campaigners of the bike rally would proceed in four zones across all 234 constituencies. As many as 188 campaigners would be engaged in the bike rally covering a distance of around 8,400 kilometers.

Further, Udhayanidhi advised every campaigner to be safe by following road safety rules while riding the vehicles.